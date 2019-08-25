Police arrest three highway robbers

The police in Ogun State on Sunday arrested three suspected highway robbers allegedly terrorising motorists on the Odogbolu/Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday along the busy expressway.

He said on sighting officers attached to Odogbolu division who were on patrol of the highway, the suspects took to their heels but were caught. He gave their names as Johnson Afokolu, Victor Michael and Jacob Usang.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects confessed to being responsible for most of the robbery cases in the area and that other members of their gang always joined them on special operations.

He said one toy gun, six torchlights, a military face cap, dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, knife, assorted clothes and three different types of handsets were recovered from them.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation and also ordered a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.