Police arrest three highway robbers

Related News

The police in Ogun State on Sunday arrested three suspected highway robbers allegedly terrorising motorists on the Odogbolu/Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday along the busy expressway.

He said on sighting officers attached to Odogbolu division who were on patrol of the highway, the suspects took to their heels but were caught. He gave their names as Johnson Afokolu, Victor Michael and Jacob Usang.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects confessed to being responsible for most of the robbery cases in the area and that other members of their gang always joined them on special operations.

He said one toy gun, six torchlights, a military face cap, dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, knife, assorted clothes and three different types of handsets were recovered from them.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation and also ordered a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.