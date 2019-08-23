New Owo monarch installed

Ajibade Ogunoye on Friday became the 33rd Olowo of Owo Kingdom after an elaborate installation rites.

The traditional rites, which started at dawn, was attended by hundreds of residents of the town and well-wishers.

Speaking to journalists, Olanrewaju Famakinwa, said the rites had to be performed as being laid down by customs and culture of the ancient town.

Mr Famakinwa, who is the Ojumu of Owo, said the new king chose the sword of peace in the course of the rites.

“Oba Ogunoye who is being installed today chose a sword which signifies peace.

“Traditionally, before a king is installed, he will have to choose a sword at Oke Mapo and it is believed that whichever one he chooses will tell how his reign will be.

“Coincidentally, he chose the same sword chosen by his father more than 30 years ago and the sword represents peace,” the kingmaker said.

Also speaking, the Agba Omolowo, Idowu Oludaye, said it was a new dawn for the ancient town because there was a new king.

Mr Oludaye, who described the new monarch as a man of honour, patience and humility, expressed optimism that his reign would bring peace, prosperity and development to the town.

While the high chief enjoined the new king to accommodate all and sundry, he advised residents of the town to support him.

He said that the coronation of the king would hold in 17 days time.

In the same vein, the Adanigbo Onula, Kunle Ijalana, said the day was spectacular because it was another success recorded in the town.

Mr Ijalana prayed that the new monarch would reign longer than those before him.

Mr Ogunoye was selected as Olowo after garnering 14 votes from the 15 kingmakers on July 12, following the demise of Victor Olateru- Olagbegi on April 18 at the age of 77.

The new king voluntarily resigned as permanent secretary in the Ondo State Civil Service on Thursday.

(NAN)

