Despite PDP members protest, Oyo Assembly confirms 27-year-old commissioner

Scores of members of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, protested at the state House of Assembly complex in Ibadan against the nomination of a 27-year-old, Seun Fakorede, as commissioner.

Governor Seyi Makinde recently sent three additional names of commissioner-nominees to the assembly.

The nominees include Mr Fakorede, an indigene of Ibarapa North Local Government Area and alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife; Raphael Afonja, a professor; and Fausat Sani. They were billed to be screened by the lawmakers Thursday when the PDP members protested.

The protesters were led by Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of the party, Samuel Olawuwo.

Mr Olawuwo called on the lawmakers to turn down the nomination of Mr Fakorede for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Olawuwo said both Mr Fakorede and his father had abandoned the party and worked against the victory of Governor Makinde in the last election.

“When we voted, we thank God that we won at the state level. We won at the senatorial level. By the time we were campaigning about, the governor promised us that anytime he wanted to pick either the commissioner or any other office, he would consult us. But he didn’t do that when he wanted to pick Seun Fakorede.

“Our people in that area have plans for whatever we do. We have slated the commissionership slot for Tapa, and to which that has been done. So, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Mrs Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi is from Tapa.

“We slated House of Assembly for Igangan and that has been done. For Idere, we slated caretaker chairman. Then, we slated the slot for House of Representatives to Igboora.

“If there is another chance, Igboora is going to be the next place to be considered for commissioner. But that was not done.

“We are not here quarrelling with the governor at all. We are not quarrelling with the speaker. But we only want to express our concern about the man picked. It is very appalling. This man, whose son is now picked, is a staunch member of APC.

“We totally reject the nomination of Seun Fakorede. If the governor wants to nominate another person, we are not quarrelling with that. But that family, we are totally rejecting it. The people participating in this protest are from Igboora, Idere, Aiyete, Tapa, Igangan.”

But, the protest seems to have had no effect as the lawmakers confirmed and approved the three nominees during Thursday’s plenary.

Mr Fakorede while responding to questions from the lawmakers on his plans for the state-owned Shooting Stars football club, promised to turn its fortunes around.

The nominee, who is billed to be the sports commissioner, said that the call for nullification of his nomination by some members of the party is an internal issue that would be settled in due course.

While answering questions on what she will do to address child abuse in the state, Ms Sani advocated strong punishment on whoever violates a child’s right and engages in any form of abuse.

Mr Afonja in his responses to the lawmakers’ questions, stressed the need to support Mr Makinde to make the state great again.