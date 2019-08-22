We’ll beg God for forgiveness before our execution — Armed Robbery Suspects

Lekan Odusote (27) and Monday John (22)
There was a mild drama on Wednesday at the police headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as two robbery suspects said they would seek forgiveness from God before they are executed for murder.

Lekan Odusote (27) and Monday John (22) allegedly killed a commercial motorcycle operator in Ijebu-Ode, stole his motorcycle and sold it for N120, 000.

They were, however, arrested a few days later after their fight over the money attracted the attention of some members of the public who alerted the police.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the police headquarters, the suspects said they anticipated capital punishment for the offence but would seek God’s forgiveness before being executed so that they can make heaven.

The suspects, who are residents of Sanga area and Molipa Estate respectively in Ijebu-Ode, had lured their victim to Ikangba area of Obalende in the town, where they killed him and buried the corpse in an uncompleted building.

In a related development, the police have arrested four suspected members of a gang who allegedly abducted the son of the Chief Imam of Ode-Omi community and three others on Sallah Day, August 11.

The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who paraded the suspects at police headquarters, said they were arrested in the creek after a gun battle with the police. He said the suspects had planned to relocate to another place after the crime.

He said the police rescued three of the victims, Adamson Bamidele, Adam Jelili and Sanni Azeez, six days after their abduction and have reunited them with their families.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include two cut to size guns, four live cartridges, one cylinder, one boat engine and assorted charms.

The Commissioner said while the suspects were been taken to the command headquarters by Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) between Abigi and Area J 4, along the Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu Expressway, their colleagues laid an ambush for the team to free the suspects.

Mr Makama said the SARS team overpowered the gang and arrested two of them, while another was fatally injured. He said a pump-action gun and three expended cartridges were recovered from the gang.

‘The Command hereby seizes this opportunity to appeal to members of the public, especially hospitals, to report anybody seen with a gunshot injury to the police in their area,” the police commissioner said.

