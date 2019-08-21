Police to dismiss, prosecute officers who killed arrested suspects – Official

Related News

The Police Command in Lagos State, on Wednesday, said that four policemen could face murder charges for allegedly killing two suspected armed robbers in their custody.

The Police Command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, told journalists in Lagos that the policemen had been arrested and subjected to orderly room trial after a video of their alleged action went viral on social media.

“Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a video on social media showing some police officers shooting two unarmed suspects who were arrested and already in their custody against the code of professional conduct and laws guiding how suspects in Police custody should be treated.

“The policemen were identified as Insp. Fabiyi Omomayara, Sgt. Olaniyi Solomon, Sgt. Solomon Sunday and Cpl Aliyu Mukaila attached to Iba Division patrol team.

“The incident happened on August 8 at 3.00 p.m., when Iba Police Station received a distress call from one Anugu Valentine that he was attacked by a group of armed men numbering about four on two motorcycles at Ipayi area, Iba and they dispossessed him of one iPhone max valued at N450,000.

“Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Iba promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol team to the scene.

“Two of the armed robbers were arrested while two escaped. Two locally made pistols with six life cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the gang was said to be notorious for series of robberies in Iba and environs.

“It was a well-celebrated operation by the team as the suspects were gallantly arrested.

“The team, however, went to the extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the police station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.

“That act of extrajudicial killings falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the command.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu (mni) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The police officers are currently being subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as `Orderly Room’ trial and if found culpable, they will be dismissed from the Force and will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in the Court.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial,” Mr Elkana said.

(NAN)