Ex-Oyo Governor Alao-Akala speaks on appointment of kinsman as minister

A former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Wednesday broke his silence for the first time since the 2019 gubernatorial election was held in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the former governor, an indigene of Ogbomoso, contested under the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Mr Alao-Akala, who later stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2011.

He has since then, remained silent on the political scene in the state and the country at large.

Mr Alao-Akala, however, for the first time, lent his voice to the political situation in the country when he spoke on the appointment of Sunday Dare, another indigene of Ogbomoso as Minister of Youth and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Alao-Akaka said Mr Buhari made a right choice with the appointment.

The former governor, via a statement issued by his media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, expressed optimism that Mr Dare will perform well in his new role.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of Mr Sunday Dare as a federal minister is very laudable. He is not only a politician but also a technocrat of international repute who will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr President’s Next Level Agenda.

“It is noteworthy that Mr Sunday Dare optimumly delivered in his previous public service assignments. Therefore, I have no iota of doubt that he has the required capacity to help move Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity. I know him to be a results-oriented person; that fanaticism will be his strongest weapon as a member of the federal cabinet under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Honourable Minister was posted to a very sensitive ministry – Youths and Sports. Therefore, he should give his best in tackling high wave of unemployment bedeviling the country. The success of his ministry is undoubtedly the success of Nigeria,” the statement said in part.