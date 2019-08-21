Ex-Oyo Governor Alao-Akala speaks on appointment of kinsman as minister

Adebayo Alao-Akala
Adebayo Alao-Akala

A former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Wednesday broke his silence for the first time since the 2019 gubernatorial election was held in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the former governor, an indigene of Ogbomoso, contested under the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Mr Alao-Akala, who later stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2011.

He has since then, remained silent on the political scene in the state and the country at large.

Mr Alao-Akala, however, for the first time, lent his voice to the political situation in the country when he spoke on the appointment of Sunday Dare, another indigene of Ogbomoso as Minister of Youth and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Alao-Akaka said Mr Buhari made a right choice with the appointment.

The former governor, via a statement issued by his media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, expressed optimism that Mr Dare will perform well in his new role.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of Mr Sunday Dare as a federal minister is very laudable. He is not only a politician but also a technocrat of international repute who will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr President’s Next Level Agenda.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“It is noteworthy that Mr Sunday Dare optimumly delivered in his previous public service assignments. Therefore, I have no iota of doubt that he has the required capacity to help move Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity. I know him to be a results-oriented person; that fanaticism will be his strongest weapon as a member of the federal cabinet under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Honourable Minister was posted to a very sensitive ministry – Youths and Sports. Therefore, he should give his best in tackling high wave of unemployment bedeviling the country. The success of his ministry is undoubtedly the success of Nigeria,” the statement said in part.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.