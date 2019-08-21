Robbery suspects arrested while fighting over loot

Related News

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested while fighting over their proceeds from a robbery operation they carried out in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday said the suspects, Lekan Odusote (27) and Monday John (22), had lured a commercial motorcycle operator to Ikangba area of Obalende in the town, where they killed him and stole his motorcycle.

He said the suspects, who are residents of Sanga area and Molipa Estate respectively in Ijebu-Ode, buried the victim in a shallow grave they dug in an uncompleted building; and then sold his motorcycle for N120,000.

The police spokesperson said luck ran out on the suspects when they fought over how to share the money from the sale of the motorcycle.

Mr Oyeyemi said the fight aroused the suspicion of people around who informed the police.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Obalende Division, Sunday Omonijo, swiftly dispatched his detectives to arrest the two suspects.

“On interrogation, they confessed to luring an Okadaman to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, but the sharing formula of the proceed caused disagreement between them.”

He said the suspects had taken officers to the uncompleted building where the victim’s corpse was recovered and taken to the mortuary for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.