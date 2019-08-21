Court remands two for stealing bus from accident scene

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday remanded one Saheed Sunmonu, 37, and Shodipo Akinyemi 54, in correction custody over alleged theft of a crashed bus.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that Messrs Sunmonu and Akinyemi committed the offences on July 24, on Ife/Osu Expressed road, Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said the defendants conspired and committed felony with stealing.

He added that the defendants stole one Toyota Hummer bus with Reg No: SHR 277 XA, which was involved in a fatal crash, from the accident scene, and which was valued at N750, 000, the property of one Shehu Mohammed.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Moshood Abass, applied for bail of the defendants in most liberal terms, pledging that his clients would not jump bail and would produce credible sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, however, denied the defendants bail and ordered that they be remanded in Ile-Ife correction custody.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Olatunji adjourned the case until August 27 for further hearing. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.