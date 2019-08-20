Assembly confirms Kazeem Alogba as new Lagos Chief Judge

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: Twitter handle)
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: Twitter handle)

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Justice Kazeem Alogba as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State appointed Alogba as acting Chief Judge of the state with effect from June 11.

His appointment followed the retirement of Justice Opeyemi Oke.

The assembly confirmed Alogba’s appointment after a voice vote conducted by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Alogba was the most senior of the 58 honourable justices in the state judiciary next to the out-going chief judge.

He chaired the Committee on Review of High Court Civil Procedure Rules, which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure).

Mr Alogba, who was called to the bar in 1981, joined the State High Court in 1996 where he rose to become the Acting Chief Judge.

The legal luminary was born on 23rd April, 1960 in Ikorodu and he attended Holy Trinity Primary School between 1966-1970.

His secondary school education was in Ikorodu High School 1971-1975.

Mr Alogba got his HSC from British Academy 1975-1977 and later got his LL B. at the University of Lagos in 1980.

(NAN)

