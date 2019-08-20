Ekiti varsity gets new VC

Related News

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Tuesday approved the appointment of an industrial chemist, Edward Olanipekun, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olanipekun, a professor, was a former Dean of the School of Post Graduate Studies of the university.

The appointment of the 53-year-old don, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, takes immediate effect.

Mr Olanipekun, a native of Ado-Ekiti and former Chairman, Ilorin Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), replaced Olubunmi Ajayi who had been in acting capacity since December 2018.

Mr Ajayi acted as the vice chancellor following the sack of a professor of Educational Evaluation, Sam Bandele, by the governor following the recommendations of a visitation panel.

Mr Olanipekun studied Chemistry at the first degree level and Industrial Chemistry at both the Masters and PhD levels.

He attended University of Ibadan and Bayero University, Kano, becoming a professor in 2003.

