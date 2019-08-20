Sanwo-Olu inaugurates cabinet

Related News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday constituted the state’s Executive Council with the swearing-in of 35 cabinet members who took the oath as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

The event, held at Adeyemi Bero Hall in the Secretariat, was witnessed by the leaders and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) from all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Also at the event included the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, his deputy, Gboyega Soyannwo; and Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

At 12:18 p.m., Yemisi Ogunlola of the Ministry of Justice administered the oath on the appointees, signaling the official take-off of their tenure.

The cabinet, Mr Sanwo-Olu observed, was unique in leadership qualities and gender diversity, adding that its members were selected through a rigorous process based on their track records in service delivery in their respective fields.

The governor charged them to bring their years of leadership and administrative experience to bear in handling affairs of the state, stressing that the people of Lagos could not wait any longer to benefit from his administration’s programmes.

He said: “It is with pride that I congratulate the new Commissioners and Special Advisers on your well-deserved appointments. It is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.

Advertisement

“Today, all of you are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity – both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our State, grasp the grand vision of our administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our citizens, whom we must ultimately serve.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the ultimate goal of his administration was to ensure Lagos remained the top destination for business, work and living in Africa, reiterating his government’s commitment to building on the foundation laid by his predecessors through Lagos Development Blueprint initiated by the government of APC leader, Bola Tinubu.

The governor charged the appointees on innovation, commitment and exemplary leadership in the assigned roles, while also advising them to be prepared for the challenges ahead and be ready to pay any price for the development of Lagos.

He said: “Great opportunities for employment and wealth creation can only be realised sustainably if we are able to enhance governance with creativity, innovation and technology, while embracing collaboration with the private sector and continual dialogue and partnership with all relevant stakeholders.

“This is the task we have been called upon to undertake in the next four years on behalf of our people who are relying on us to support their dreams and aspirations. I charge you all to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness we desire for our State and to deliver the prosperity our people deserve.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Jaji, described the event as “a major milestone” in the history of political development in Lagos.

She said the choice of the cabinet appointees was a testimony to the determination of the Sanwo-Olu administration to tackle the challenges facing the state and build a prosperous society.

She presented the cabinet members to the public and urged them to keep their focus on service delivery.

Giving a vote of assurance on behalf of the cabinet members, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Tunji Bello, said the team would foster unity of purpose and dedication to enable the Governor realise his vision.

Other commissioners sworn in include: Rabiu Onaolapo (Finance), Folashade Adefisayo (Education), Akin Abayomi (Health), Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources), Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation), Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture), Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing), and Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice).

Also, commissioners are Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology), Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension), Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure), Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development), Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs), Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs), Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry), Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture), and Sam Egube (Economy Planning and Budget).

The Special Advisers are Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations), Ruth Bisola Olusanya (Agriculture), Aderemi Adebowale (Civic Engagement), Afolabi Ayantayo (Political and Legislative Affairs), Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing), and Joe Igbokwe (Drainage and Water Resources).

Other advisers are Olatunbosun Alake (Innovation and Technology), Kabiru Abdullahi (Urban Development), Anofi Elegushi (Central Business Districts), Bonu Solomon Saanu (Arts and Culture), Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Transportation), Oladele Ajayi (Commerce and Industry), Tokunbo Wahab (Education), and Solape Hammond (Sustainable Development Goals).