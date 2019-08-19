Fayemi, Fayose exchange words over alleged plot to disrupt festival

Related News

The rivalry between the All Progressives Congress-led government in Ekiti State and the former governor, Ayo Fayose, was on Monday revived as the government accused him of plotting to cause a crisis on Tuesday at a festival in Ado Ekiti.

The alarm was raised by the party’s Director of Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, who also doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Party Matters.

He said the government had unearthed plans by some “disgruntled and rejected politicians” in the state to cause havoc at the annual Udiroko festival in Ado Ekiti.

The politicians, according to him, who had failed to win the peoples support through the ballot, were trying to achieve this through the back door.

Mr Oluwalana said the crisis is being planned to portray the Kayode Fayemi administration as not doing enough to protect the people.

“We have it on good authority that a former governor of the state wants to hide under the Udiroko festival to attempt to launch himself back into the politics of the state having failed woefully to achieve this through the ballot,” Mr Oluwalana said in a statement on Monday.

“The former governor and his cohorts having been traumatized by the gale of unprecedented achievements of the present administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi, are now attempting to make a return to the politics of the state through the back door.

Advertisement

“He is aware that his antics while in the saddle for four years during which he selfishly allocated the wealth of the state to himself and immediate family have been exposed.

” We are aware that some of those that served under him are raining curses on the former governor for depriving them of their entitlements while he was laughing to the bank every month to lodge his loots.”

He said security agents had been alerted to ensure a peaceful celebration of Udiroko festival.

But Mr Fayose, while responding through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said the governor was still living with the guilt of forcing his way to power.

“It is obvious that more than two years after manipulating themselves to power, they are still afraid of the shadow of Ayo Fayose, a man whose footprints will remain on the sands of Ekiti forever,” said Mr Olayinka.

“Rather than jumping and down, spinning lies against Fayose, who is moving on with his life after serving Ekiti diligently, Governor Fayemi and his APC elections riggers should concentrate on making meaningful impacts in the state, because, almost one year has been wasted already out of the four years that was stolen for them.

“Also, Fayemi should endeavour to give the Udiroko Festival the same level of glamour and attention it was given by the Fayose led PDP government instead of looking for a cheap way to stay away from the festival as he is planning to do.”

Mr Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly receiving hundreds of millions of naira illegally from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.