Lagos Assembly rejects three commissioners-designate, confirms 35

Lagos State House of Assembly
Lagos State House of Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed 35 out of the 38 nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers in the state.

The House rejected three of the nominees, Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Obafemi George and Olanrewaju Sanusi, during the confirmation at its plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation followed the presentation, debate and adoption of the report of the House’s 16-member ad hoc committee for the screening of the nominees.

The report was laid and presented by the Chairman of the committee, Rotimi Abiru, the Chief Whip of the House.

The committee had, on August 1, commenced the screening of the first batch of the cabinet list comprising 25 nominees and concluded the exercise on August 3.

The committee also resumed the screening of the second batch of the nominees on August 15 and completed the exercise on August 16.

The confirmed nominees were Tunji Bello, Gbolahan Lawal, Wale Ahmed, Lola Akande, Olanrewaju Elegushi, Hakeem Fahm, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Afolabi Ayantayo and Samuel Egube.

Others were Bolaji Dada, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Olusegun Dawodu, Solape Hammond, Kabiru Abdullahi, Olalere Odusote and Aramide Adeyoye.

Frederick Oladeinde, Olatunbosun Alake, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Akin Abayomi, Rabiu Olowo, Idris Salako, Bonu Solomon Saanu, Folashade Adefisayo, and Oluwatoyin Fayinka were also confirmed.

Others included Aderemi Adebowale, Shulamite Adebolu, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Adetokunbo Wahab, Ajibola Ponnle, Yetunde Arobieke, and Ruth Olusanya.

The remaining confirmed nominees were Gbenga Omotoso, Oladele Ajayi and Joe Igbokwe.

Before their confirmation by the House, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, invited each nominee for brief introduction during plenary.

During the exercise, the nominees promised to serve the state conscientiously in whichever portfolio assigned to them by the governor.

After a voice vote on each nominee by the Speaker, the House confirmed 35 out of the 38 nominees as commissioners and special advisers-designate.

Mr Obasa said: “In pursuant to the Section 192 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the House now confirms the appointment of the following governor’s nominees.”

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Sanni Azeez, to forward the list of the confirmed nominees to Mr Sanwo-Olu.

He said the governor could still re-nominate those rejected by the House, if he so desired.

The House adjourned plenary until August 27.

(NAN)

