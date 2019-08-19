Alleged misappropriation: Ekiti Assembly summons suspended LG chairmen

Related News

The Ekiti House of Assembly has invited eight local government chairmen for an interface with the joint Committee on Public Petitions and Public Accounts on Friday.

In a statement issued on Monday in Ado-Ekiti by the House Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, the House said the interface was aimed at discussing the petition written to it by the affected council chairmen challenging their suspension from office.

Mr Aribisogan said apart from the issues relating to their suspension, other matters regarding their stewardship would also be discussed.

He listed the affected council chairmen as those of Oye, Ise/Orun, Ekiti East, Ikere, Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje.

All the 16 council chairmen in the state and their 177 councillors were suspended in December 2018 by the House over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The suspension was one of the resolutions adopted after the House had debated on the report submitted to it on the recent investigation into the finances of all the local government councils.

The House said the suspension would pave the way for a forensic audit of the councils, added that the continued stay in office of the elected officials would obstruct the course of investigation.

The House, however, in July reinstated eight of the chairmen.

Those reinstated were for Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado, Irepodun/ Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti SouthWest and Ekiti West.

(NAN)