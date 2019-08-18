Five arrested over Lagos market ethnic clash

A market used to illustrate the story
The police in Lagos have arrested five suspects in connection to the clash on Sunday between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Ile-epo market, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The fight which turned violent happened around 10 a.m.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the fight started between a Hausa scavenger and an ‘area boy.’

Scavengers, largely Hausas, are often seen in market areas and communities in Lagos in search of discarded items.

According to a statement by Mr Elkana on Sunday, the area boy who carried some goods on his head was pushed by the scavenger leading to a fracas.

The fight however escalated and turned to an ethnic fight, leaving many goods destroyed and others looted.

“The area boy was carrying some goods on his head and was pushed by the Hausa boy in error and the goods fell down.

“Arguments ensued between the two parties which led to an exchange of blows. Friends of the two parties joined in solidarity fight and other miscreants took advantage of the moment to steal and loot.”

The Lagos/Abeokuta expressway was in disarray during the fight before sanity was restored by law enforcement agents.

“What started as a fight between two miscreants almost snowballed into ethnic crises, if not for the timely intervention of the lolice,” Mr Elkana said.

The arrested suspects are Kabiru Mohammed, Kabiru Adamu, Bashiru Mohammed, Saliu Madu and Yusuf Amuda.

Contrary to reports on the social media that some people died in the fight, the police said no death was recorded but some people were injured during the fight.

“No death recorded but four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention,” Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, added.

“Normalcy has been restored and patrols are ongoing in the affected areas.”

The suspects were said to be arrested for breach of peace and would be charged to court.

