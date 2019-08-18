JUST IN: Police speak on Lagos violence

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The police on Sunday said the violence that broke out at Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Lagos, did not end in casualties.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkanah, said in a statement to PREMIUM TMES that the fracas was between Hausa scavengers and Awawa ‘cult boys’.

The violence “almost snowballed into crisis,” the police said. But “our timely intervention brought the situation under control and stopped the crisis from escalating.”

“Normalcy has since been restored. Patrols are ongoing in the affected areas. No casualty figure available yet. We are investigating the cause of the fight,” the police added.

It was unclear what led to the violence, but witnesses said it forced market women at the bus stop to abandon their goods for safety. Several commuters were also caught in the violence and scampered for safety.

Pictures circulated showed scattered pepper, tomatoes and other food items scattered on the road at Ile-Epo Bus Stop, which is near Abule Egba, a major intersection along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

A picture was also circulated on social media showing a young man covered in blood after being severely injured. The identity of the man was not immediately clear.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the authenticity of the pictures being circulated online in connection to the crisis.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.