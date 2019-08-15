Police arrest woman who ‘locked ward in kennel’

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The police in Lagos have arrested 24-year-old Onyinye Mbadike for allegedly torturing a minor and locking him in a kennel in Aguda, Lagos.

The incident happened at Trimnell Street, Aguda, and was leaked in a video that went viral on social media.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos Police spokesperson, said the police have arrested the suspect.

He said Miss Mbadike would be charged to court for allegedly abusing 10-year-old Chibike Eziamaka, thereafter, locking him in a kennel.

The video showed how the suspect flogged the child and forced him to share space with other dogs kept in the kennel.

The scene was reportedly filmed by a neighbour.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

According to the reported statement of the suspect, “she only locked him in an empty kennel where bags are kept.”

“She claimed to have locked up the boy for a few hours before bringing him out. She alleged that the boy took a ‘hot’ drink in their refrigerator and was misbehaving,” the statement said.

Also, the suspect alleged that the victim smashed the side mirror of her Toyota Camry.

Chibike is an orphan and a cousin to Miss Mbadike, the police said.

He was brought to Lagos from Anambra State in 2012 alongside his two siblings by Miss Mbadike’s mother.

Miss Mbadike was arrested by a team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Lagos Police Command.

Mr Elkana said the victim has been rescued and taken to a secure place.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He said the command is set to charge the suspect to court.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.