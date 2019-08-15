Police arrest woman who ‘locked ward in kennel’

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested 24-year-old Onyinye Mbadike for allegedly torturing a minor and locking him in a kennel in Aguda, Lagos.

The incident happened at Trimnell Street, Aguda, and was leaked in a video that went viral on social media.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos Police spokesperson, said the police have arrested the suspect.

He said Miss Mbadike would be charged to court for allegedly abusing 10-year-old Chibike Eziamaka, thereafter, locking him in a kennel.

The video showed how the suspect flogged the child and forced him to share space with other dogs kept in the kennel.

The scene was reportedly filmed by a neighbour.

According to the reported statement of the suspect, “she only locked him in an empty kennel where bags are kept.”

“She claimed to have locked up the boy for a few hours before bringing him out. She alleged that the boy took a ‘hot’ drink in their refrigerator and was misbehaving,” the statement said.

Also, the suspect alleged that the victim smashed the side mirror of her Toyota Camry.

Chibike is an orphan and a cousin to Miss Mbadike, the police said.

He was brought to Lagos from Anambra State in 2012 alongside his two siblings by Miss Mbadike’s mother.

Miss Mbadike was arrested by a team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Lagos Police Command.

Mr Elkana said the victim has been rescued and taken to a secure place.

He said the command is set to charge the suspect to court.