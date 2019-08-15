Lagos Assembly C’ttee resumes screening of Sanwo-Olu’s second batch cabinet nominees

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly’s 16-man Ad hoc Committee for Screening Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioners and Special Advisers on Thursday resumed screening of the second batch of the nominees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, headed by Rotimi Abiru, representing Somolu Constituency II, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

NAN reports that the committee on August 1 commenced the screening of the first batch of the cabinet list comprising 25 nominees and had concluded the exercise on August 3.

Following the receipt of additional 13 nominees on Tuesday, shortly after the screening of the first batch, Mr Abiru said the committee had been mandated by the Assembly to continue the screening.

“Please, be informed that the screening of the 2nd Batch of the governor’s nominees for the position of commissioners/special advisers commences on Thursday, the 15th of August, 2019 at 2 p.m. prompt.

‘’We shall be taking seven of the nominees on Thursday while the remaining six will be taken on Friday at 10 a.m. prompt.

‘’Sorry for any inconvenience this short notice might have caused you,’’ Mr Abiru said.

NAN reports that Mr Sanwo-Olu’s second batch of cabinet nominees are Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Yetunde Arobieke, Olanrewaju Sanusi and Joe Igbokwe.

Others are Bonu Solomon Saanu, Kabiru Ahmed, Lola Akande, Anofi Elegushi, Solape Hammond, Moruf Fatai, Shulamite Adebolu and Tokunbo Wahab.

The 25 nominees earlier screened were Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Aderemi Adebowale, Tunji Bello, Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Wale Ahmed, Akin Abayomi, Hakeem Fahm and Gbenga Omotoso.

Others were Bolaji Dada, Lere Odusote, Moyo Onigbanjo, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Segun Dawodu, Folashade Adefisayo, Ponnle Ajibola, Rabiu Olowo, Olatunbosun Alake and Samuel Egube.

The rest were: Idris Salako, Frederick Oladeinde, Gbolahan Lawal, Aramide Adeyoye, Ruth Olusanya, Afolabi Ayantayo, and Femi George.

The screening of the first batch took place at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium of the Assembly Complex in Ikeja.

It featured the screening of each nominee’s resume and what innovative idea such nominees would bring on board.

At the end of the exercise for individual nominees, Mr Abiru told them that the House of Assembly would get back to them through the governor.

He said the committee would present its report to the larger Assembly of 40 members before a final decision on their confirmation or otherwise would be taken.

(NAN)