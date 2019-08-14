UNILAG VC gives reasons for not activating reinstated student’s online portal

Related News

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has reacted to the inability of Adeyeye Olorunfemi to access the school’s online portal for course registration despite his reinstatement.

Mr Adeyeye, a student of the department of building, was rusticated for four semesters following protests which led to the school being shut and the indefinite suspension of the students’ union body in 2016.

He was also accused of criticising the leadership of the institution on their inability to manage situations as “democrats” in an article titled: ‘The Senate of the University of Lagos; a Conglomeration of Academic Ignorami’, which he published on social media platforms.

This paper reported his reinstatement and the invitation to face another disciplinary panel in September 2018.

However, the student has been unable to access the school’s online portal for registration months after the school reinstated him, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Copies of some letters written to the university officials demanding the activation of Mr Adeyeye’s portal were sent to our correspondent.

According to Mr Ogundipe, the delay in the process of re-absorption is because the student is yet to show remorse after serving the four semesters rustication.

He made this known while addressing the Alumni of the institution in the United States recently. A video clip of the meeting was made available by Objectv media on Monday.

Referencing one of the protests against Mr Adeyeye’s suspension staged at the 2017 convocation ceremony of the school, Mr Ogundipe questioned the audacity of Omoyele Sowore, an activist, who participated in the protest.

“Up till now, he (Adeyeye) has not shown any remorse. He (Sowore) came in to the convocation and moved towards the mace. I was there that day. Sowore came in. That was the convocation that the son of Shina Peters graduated. He came in. Who can do that in this country that we are?”

“You know, (I am sorry o), the problem that we have. When he (Sowore) was the students’ union president, I know that time. I started lecturing on May 16, 1990. All the student union presidents at that time, I know them. He cannot do that. He cannot. To move in to the convocation at the multipurpose hall and to move to the stage and shouting…”

The don claimed Mr Adeyeye is yet to write the university for his reinstatement.

“He (Adeyeye) was to appear at a panel. He told them that he saw no reason why they should invite him because the university has not reabsorbed him. I stand to be corrected… He came with a lawyer.

“When you are suspended or rusticated, you are the one that will write. It is not the university that will write (to) you. You see, the problem we have, we embellish rascality,” Mr Ogundipe stated.

“And, like I put on one of the Alumni platforms, I said, bad news is cheap but brings temporary emotional joy. But, good news is expensive but brings emotional stability. He can start making noise but he must… Up till now, he has not written. What he is expecting is that the university will now say- we are recalling you back. We don’t do things like that.”

Meanwhile, when contacted by this paper, Mr Adeyeye debunked the claims of the vice-chancellor.

He explained that he had written the school more than once but none yielded a response even after visiting some of the school officers in their offices.