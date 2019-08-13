University of Ibadan bans male visitors from female hostels

Related News

The University of Ibadan has banned male visitors from its female hostels.

The institution said the ban was in view of recent robbery attacks in female hostels in the school.

Robbers had in July attacked the Obafemi Awolowo Hall and snatched mobile telephones, laptops and money from the female students residing in the facility.

Our correspondent gathered that two students were injured in the attack.

Four weeks later, another robbery incident was recorded during which some students were also injured at the Abubakar Abdulsalami Hall.

The incident at the postgraduate students’ hostel occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The institution in a release titled, “Security measures in Queen Elizabeth Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Obafemi Awolowo Hall”, said female students should also be screened at the porters’ lodge in the female hostels.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Idowu Olayinka, in the statement on Tuesday, said residents of the female hostels are to receive visitors outside their hostels.

“In view of the recent security situation on the Campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above listed Female Halls of Residence,” the statement said.

“The Residents of the aforementioned Halls can only receive their male visitors outside the Hall. Female visitors should be screened at the Porters’ Lodge.

“Moreover, all male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female Halls by 8:30 pm. Any one found loitering will be regarded as a suspect. Kindly ensure strict compliance, please.”