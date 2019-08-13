Joe Igbokwe, others make Sanwo-Olu’s ‘final’ list of commissioners

APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe (Photo Credit: Concise News)
APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe (Photo Credit: Concise News)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, transmitted the final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.

The list includes the spokesperson of the Lagos All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe.

The new list comes four weeks after the governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has already constituted a 16-member committee to screen the nominees.

A total of 13 commissioner – and special adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The governor’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

Below are the names in the second batch of nominees:

1. Oladele Ajayi

2. Oluwatoyin Fayinka

3. Yetunde Arobieke

4. Olanrewaju Sanusi

5. Joe Igbokwe

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

6. Bonu Solomon Saanu

7. Kabiru Ahmed

8. Lola Akande

9. Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi

10. Solape Hammond

11. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

12. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu

13. Tokunbo Wahab

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.