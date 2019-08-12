Festivals: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets

Related News

Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, the Deji of Akure kingdom, has ordered the closure of all shops and markets in the town for the annual celebrations of the Aheregbe and Omojao festivals.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Michael Adeyeye, and made available to journalists on Monday in Akure.

“The palace wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that the annual celebration of the Aheregbe (Dududu) and Omojao festivals will be observed in the month of August.

“Aheregbe festival will hold on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 while the Omojao festival will hold on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

“In line with tradition, all markets, shops and stalls in Akure will be closed on Aug. 14 and Aug. 29 for the observance of the festivals.

“All owners of shops, stalls and markets places in Akure are therefore enjoined to comply with the directives by locking their shops, market places and stalls during these periods,” he said.

Mr Adeyeye added that the festival would not in any way restrict human and vehicular movement. (NAN)