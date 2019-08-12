UI promises to review security architecture after attacks on female hostels

University of Ibadan (UI)
University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

Ademola Aremu, chairman, Council Committee on Security, University of Ibadan (UI), said the university is reviewing its security architecture to forestall future attacks.

Mr Aremu, a professor, who visited the female hostel attacked by gunmen on Sunday in the company of the Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, a professor, stated that the police were working hard to track the invaders.

According to him, the invaders have shown a pattern in their operation by attacking female students during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel in UI was attacked on July 11 by suspected robbers who again invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of August 11.

It would be recalled that robbers had attacked the Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, and injured some female students.

The robbers who attacked only the female wing of the hall, reportedly tied up the security man on duty to have their way.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Two male students who tried to obstruct their sinister mission received matchet cuts and have been treated at the university health centre.

The thieves made away with phones and other valuables.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.