Two dead, five injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Sunday said two persons died while five others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle at the Mowe area, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 7.26 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr Oladele said that a Toyota Hiace with registration number APP 721 ET that was heading to Ibadan from Lagos lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into a motorcycle marked SRA 156 WE at Olowotedo area of Mowe.

He said that eight persons were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of two people.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Divine Touch Hospital, Mowe, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.” he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to 50 km per hour, especially at construction zones during the Eid-el-Kabir to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

