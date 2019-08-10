Stray bullet kills woman in Lagos

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

A 30-year old woman, identified as Busayo Owoodun, was fatally hit by a stray bullet Saturday during an exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspected kidnappers at the Ijegun area of Lagos.

Mrs Owoodun died at about 3 p.m.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said police officers from the Anti-kidnapping Unit had gone in search of some kidnapping suspects before they were waylaid by the gang.

The names of the suspects were not given.

According to Mr Elkana, the police team were attacked by the gang and in the ensuing exchange, Mrs Owoodun was hit.

“The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy,” Mr Elkana said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mrs Owoodun’s death is the second fatality recorded from security officers-armed suspects faceoff between July and August.

On July 15, a middle-aged man, Francis Ene, was killed by a stray bullet during a faceoff between operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and some armed robbers in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The SARS operatives were on their way to recover arms from a notorious gang and were led by Ikechukwu Monye, the gang leader before they were ambushed.

Mr Elkana, while condoling with the family of the deceased, said three officers were also injured during the gun battle.

“The team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others were injured and are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

Read also: Police arraign two men for allegedly fighting over N5,000 in Badagry

“Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighbouring Divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured Officers to Hospital.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Elkana said the Command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. The Command calls for calm and assured her family and friends that justice will prevail.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.