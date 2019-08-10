Related News

A 30-year old woman, identified as Busayo Owoodun, was fatally hit by a stray bullet Saturday during an exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspected kidnappers at the Ijegun area of Lagos.

Mrs Owoodun died at about 3 p.m.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said police officers from the Anti-kidnapping Unit had gone in search of some kidnapping suspects before they were waylaid by the gang.

The names of the suspects were not given.

According to Mr Elkana, the police team were attacked by the gang and in the ensuing exchange, Mrs Owoodun was hit.

“The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy,” Mr Elkana said.

Mrs Owoodun’s death is the second fatality recorded from security officers-armed suspects faceoff between July and August.

On July 15, a middle-aged man, Francis Ene, was killed by a stray bullet during a faceoff between operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and some armed robbers in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The SARS operatives were on their way to recover arms from a notorious gang and were led by Ikechukwu Monye, the gang leader before they were ambushed.

Mr Elkana, while condoling with the family of the deceased, said three officers were also injured during the gun battle.

“The team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others were injured and are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

“Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighbouring Divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured Officers to Hospital.”

Mr Elkana said the Command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. The Command calls for calm and assured her family and friends that justice will prevail.”