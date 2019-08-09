Sallah: FRSC deploys 2, 490 officers, special marshal in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 1, 214 officers and 1,276 Special Marshal to manage traffic during the Sallah break.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the officers were mobilised to carry out the mandate of the corps.

According to him, special attention will be given to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“Driving against traffic is a very big crime and thus the perpetrator would thus be treated like a criminal.

“If you know you have to be somewhere in time, leave your house early enough, don’t come to the road to cause problems for other road users,” Mr Omeje said.

The FRSC boss said the command also deployed two heavy duty tow trucks and one light duty tow truck on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said: “We are equally deploying one Ambulance which will be stationed at OPIC.

“We are equally partnering with LASEMA (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency) in case we have any major incidence that our tow trucks cannot handle.”

Mr Omeje, however, urged officers and men on duty to have human face in dealing with motorists, while appealing to motorists to obey and respect them.

He advised drivers to have valid documents, especially driver’s licence, which according to him, is the only certificate a driver has to behind the wheel.

“Do not use fake or worn out tyres, avoid overloading, reduce speed and enjoy the celebration.

“Our logistics deployment was also done with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Annual Congress in mind as it coincides with the Sallah travels,” he said.

