Ekiti university students cry out for help over harassment

The Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, has appealed to the governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, to provide adequate security for the students within and outside the campus.

The union made the appeal in a statement signed by the President of the union, Temitayo Alegbeleye, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

The president ‎said that the students were becoming scared of entering the university campus because of the fear of unlawful arrest and embarrassment by some uniformed men.

Mr Alegbeleye said that ‎the level of insecurity and unlawful arrest of students was becoming alarming, adding that it could lead to unrest on the campus, if not checked.

‎He appealed to the state government to curb criminal acts such as robbery, hooliganism, cultism and other physical violence in the university.

“The situation of insecurity of EKSU students is becoming a thing of concern for us; we observed that some uniformed men, claiming to be police officers have started harassing students within and outside the campus.

“Virtually, all the students have been humiliated after being accused of being fraudsters or dubious persons.

“We are appealing to the state governor, Dr Fayemi to come to our rescue and stop this unlawful harassment,” he said.

(NAN)