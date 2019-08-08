Police vow justice for female student raped by soldiers

Related News

Following the delay in arraigning the soldiers allegedly involved in the rape of a female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, at a checkpoint in Ikare Akoko, rumours have been rife that there are plots to sweep the matter under the carpet.

But the police in Ondo State said on Wednesday that justice would be served.

The soldiers were recently arrested for allegedly raping the female student at the army checkpoint along Akungba Akoko and Ikare Akoko.

The soldiers were deployed to the post to deal with the problems of kidnapping and armed robbery rampant in the area.

But the army authorities arrested them after an initial denial, following media reports and the stand of the Ondo State Government.

The university, after a brief investigation of the case, condemned the act and demanded justice.

The governor of Ondo State also weighed in, demanding that the soldiers be handed over to the police for immediate prosecution.

He condemned the soldiers’ behaviour, insisting that only a thorough prosecution of the soldiers would serve the needed justice.

There is no indication however, that the soldiers have been handed over to the police for prosecution, in line with the governor’s directive.

Governor’s wife suspends planned march

Meanwhile, the wife of the governor, Betty Akeredolu, who had planned a one million persons protest in Akure to protest the rape, has issued a statement suspending it.

She said she was suspending the protest due to a security report and the need to allow the relevant authorities continue their actions on the matter in line with the principles of human rights and the rule of law.

Police give assurance of justice

The Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, in a statement on Wednesday, said the allegations against the soldiers were being investigated.

“The command, in synergy with our military counterparts, will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served in this case,” he said.

“We therefore wish to inform Nigerians that there is no attempt whatsoever to sweep the case under the carpet as being insinuated by some people.”

On the armed robbery attack on a bank located at Ijue, in Akure North, Mr Joseph said the quick intervention of men of the command, who quickly raced to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out foiled the attempt.

“The robbers who used dynamite to force their way into the bank succumbed to the superior firepower of our men by escaping into the bush with some of them suffering bullet wounds,” said Mr Joseph.

“Our men are on the trail of the suspects who were forced to abandon the two vehicles they came with. Unfortunately a staff of the bank was killed by the hoodlums out of frustration seeing that they could not go away with any valuables.

“We enjoin the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses as normalcy has been restored to the affected area.”