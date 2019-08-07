Fire outbreak at Onikan waterworks disrupts water supply

Mr Muminu Badmus
Mr Muminu Badmus

There was a fire outbreak at the Lagos Water Corporation, Onikan Waterworks, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2019, which disrupted water supply to the Onikan area of the State.

In its preliminary investigation, the Corporation revealed that the fire started from the Waterworks Independent Power Plant (IPP) point and spread to the gatehouse, destroyed the underground cable and burnt the operational vehicle parked inside the waterworks.

However, the timely efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service, Onikan Station, put-off the fire, thereby curtailing the spread to the major water facilities in the waterworks.

The incident, however, disrupted water supply to the Onikan area, such as Awolowo Road, Broad Street, Marina, Ikoyi and other adjoining streets in that axis.

The Managing Director/CEO, Muminu Badmus, has directed that operations should be discontinued to forestall similar incident, while further investigation be carried out to ascertain the real cause of the power surge.

Mr Badmus therefore, appealed to the residents of affected areas to bear with the Corporation and assured of regular water supply as efforts are in progress to restore full operation soon.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.