Fire outbreak at Onikan waterworks disrupts water supply

There was a fire outbreak at the Lagos Water Corporation, Onikan Waterworks, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2019, which disrupted water supply to the Onikan area of the State.

In its preliminary investigation, the Corporation revealed that the fire started from the Waterworks Independent Power Plant (IPP) point and spread to the gatehouse, destroyed the underground cable and burnt the operational vehicle parked inside the waterworks.

However, the timely efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service, Onikan Station, put-off the fire, thereby curtailing the spread to the major water facilities in the waterworks.

The incident, however, disrupted water supply to the Onikan area, such as Awolowo Road, Broad Street, Marina, Ikoyi and other adjoining streets in that axis.

The Managing Director/CEO, Muminu Badmus, has directed that operations should be discontinued to forestall similar incident, while further investigation be carried out to ascertain the real cause of the power surge.

Mr Badmus therefore, appealed to the residents of affected areas to bear with the Corporation and assured of regular water supply as efforts are in progress to restore full operation soon.