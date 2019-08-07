Oyo assembly approves four new ministries

Related News

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed four bills for the establishment of four new ministries to enhance efficiency in service delivery.

The legislators passed the bills during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the proposed ministries include Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Environment and Natural Resources; Information and Mass Mobilisation, and Special Duties.

When the ministries are established, the state, which currently has eight ministries, will have 12.

“The additional ministries will boost service delivery by the Governor Seyi Makinde administration; we want to improve productivity in all areas of governance,” Mr Ogundoyin said while announcing the passage of the Bills.

He said that the additional ministries would bring government nearer to the people and equally boost the provision of basic infrastructure to the grassroot.

The speaker maintained that the Bills were thoroughly scrutinised by the lawmakers to ensure that they had no overlapping of functions.

(NAN)