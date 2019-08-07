RevolutionNow: Four charged to court in Ogun

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said four suspects arrested during the ‘Revolution Now’ protest have been arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement made available to journalists. He said the suspects were arraigned on a three-count charge, with offences punishable under the criminal code of the state.

Mr Oyeyemi said the charges include conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, punishable under section 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State,and gave identities of the suspects as include: Daniel Abraham (29), Afofun Festus( 18) Kolawole Seun (25) and Okoro Romeo (38).

The four suspects pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail, while the case was adjourned to August 15.

56 protesters were arrested at the RevolutionNow protest across the country, says lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong.

Mr Effiong, a legal practitioner who works with detained Journalist-cum political activist, Omoyele Sowore said this in a broadcast on Facebook at midnight on Monday.

He said the figure includes journalists already reported to have been arrested by security agencies at various venues of the protests on Monday.

The arrest of Mr Sowore, a key organiser of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest was also reported by this newspaper.

In a midnight life broadcast on the state of the participants at the protests, Mr Effiong said the number of arrested protesters had risen to 56.

Mr Effiong also denied the allegations that the protest was planned to overthrow the government.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had argued that a revolution is inherently violent and treasonous.

His statement appears to have encouraged security agencies to unleash violence on citizens caught showing support for or participating in the protest.