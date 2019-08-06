#RevolutionIsNow: Seven protesters arrested in Osun

A police officer at the protest
The operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) have arrested seven of the protesters who participated in the #RevolutionIsNow protest in Osun State.

The protest, which held across major cities in Nigeria, was a call for fundamental reforms that would engender economic growth, peace, and security for citizens.

The protesters were arrested in front of the National Union Of Journalists correspondent’s chapel located in Osogbo, the state capital.

Those arrested include four students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and three others.

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed the identity of two of the students, Owoeye Olaoluwa and Ogunruku Olawale.

A witness who evaded arrest, Jimoh Oladipupo, narrated how the arrest occurred.

“After two hours of demonstrating outside the chapel, the DSS and the police did not allow us to move from the lobby. In fact, they outnumbered us.”

“There was a point when our confrontation with them was so tensed but in the long run, they ended up capitalising on one issue and they started arresting people. Some of us escaped narrowly,” he narrated in an interview with this paper on Monday night.

SSS operatives had on Saturday violently breached the residence of activist Omoyele Sowore in Lagos and arrested him for planning the protest.

About 56 people are believed to have been arrested during the protests in states like Lagos, Cross River, Ondo and Osun.

The Nigerian presidency said in a statement that the planned protest could result in the overthrow of the nation’s government and should not be allowed to hold. The administration said elections remained the only legitimate way to change governments in Nigeria.

