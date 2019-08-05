How late OAU student first attempted suicide – Authorities

Related News

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has made some clarifications in its reaction to the death of a student, Opeyemi Dara, who allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased until her death was a final year student of English Department.

She reportedly committed suicide on Friday after taking a dose of the lethal substance known as ‘Sniper’.

It was earlier reported that Ms Opeyemi’s death followed the poor academic performance as records indicated that she had five outstanding courses and 12 Special Electives.

However, in a press release issued by the school’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Monday, the school narrated some incidents that preceded Ms Opeyemi’s death.

Mr Olanrewaju stated that the deceased first attempted suicide and was rescued at the University Teaching Hospital on April 22.

“The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, will like to commiserate with the parents, guardians, colleagues, friends and well-wishers of late Opeyemi DARA, a part four student of the Department of English, who was said to have committed suicide allegedly because of poor academic performance. The authorities of the University would, however, like to use this medium to put the records straight.

“Opeyemi DARA, who resides off-campus, allegedly first took the Sniper on April 22, 2019, but the Security Unit of the University, on getting the information, went to her house, took her first to the University Health Centre where she was referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC).”

The school added that she was treated and discharged home to her parents until she was brought back last Thursday.

“She was said to have been brought in by the parents and readmitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the OAUTHC last Thursday 1st of August and she, unfortunately, died the next day. There are indications that she had an underlying medical condition.”

Speaking on Ms Opeyemi’s academic performance, the management said it was not true that she had 12 outstanding courses.

“Miss Dara is on a Cummulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.68 which qualified her, at least, to be an average student on a 2 – 2 class of grade. It is, therefore, our firm belief that a student who was on Second Class ((Lower Division) cannot be said to be poor academically, talk less of committing suicide because of such.

” In actual fact, Opeyemi DARA did NOT have any outstanding course except her project which she was yet to submit. The project couldn’t have been a challenge to her because she had authored two books – ‘Heels on Steel’ (a play) and ‘ Let Me Run Mad Today (a poem) both published by the Words Rhymes and Rhythm Limited (www.wrr.ng).”

“Opeyemi DARA was admitted to the University in the 2014/2015 academic session and her graduating year result (2017/2018) indicate that SHE HAD PASSED ALL THE DEPARTMENTAL COURSES except. Research Method and Project (EGL 420). She had NOT submitted any essay for grading which is understandable by virtue of her encounter of April 22 and the fact that she had not reported in the University since then,” the release read.

The Vice-Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, appealed to all staff and students of the University to take advantage of the mechanisms put in place by the university administration in addressing all academic, social, medical and other challenges.

All youth are advised never to see suicide as an option, “since tough times do not last but are only passing phases in the lives of all mortals.”