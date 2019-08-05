Army, Police, SSS storm University of Ibadan over planned #RevolutionNow protest

Related News

Teams of security operatives on Monday morning stormed the main entrance of the University of Ibadan in a bid to stop the planned nationwide protest spearheaded by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omowole Sowore.

Our correspondent who was the gate some minutes before 8 a.m. observed that the presence of a large number of security operatives in around the main gate of the premier university took many students, lecturers and other visitors by surprise.

Mr. Sowore was arrested on Saturday by the State Security Service. His arrest has been widely criticised by Nigerians.

Witnesses said the combined team of police, SSS, Nigerian Army and NSCDC took over the university’s main gate as early as 6:30 a.m. in anticipation of the protest.

The security agents did, however, not prevent any movement despite their heavy presence. There was no protest in the area.

The Oyo State Police Command cautioned residents of the state to steer clear of the planned protest tagged: “Revolution’ March Against the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

The public relations officer of the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement on Monday, said the command will not fold its arm and allow any group to cause anarchy in the state.

Mr Fadeyi described the group as “illegal”.

“The commissioner of police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu wishes to inform the entire citizens of this state to disregard the above captioned message and video trending on the social media being circulated by a faceless group called “Global Dilation for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and other.

“It is an illegal group attempting to incite the generality of the people to join a planned ‘Revolution’ March Against the Federal Government of Nigeria today Monday 5th August, 2019 mainly to force a regime change in the country. This is against the law of the land.

“The Police in Oyo State will not fold its arms and allow any individual or group to create anarchy, chao and acts that can leads breakdown of law and order.”