Lagos suspends advertising firm for displaying ‘semi-nude women’

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced the suspension of an advert firm, Provision Media System Limited, pending final investigation over the alleged display of semi-nude women.

On Saturday, the internet was a beehive of comments as a video of some women dancing on a pole in a transparent outdoor display truck went viral.

The truck, with the plate number APP 713 XL, displayed five ladies with lingerie, twerking.

Mobolaji Sanusi, managing director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), in a statement, described the occurrence as unacceptable and unlawful.

“The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.

“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.

“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero-tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.

“Nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in the outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values. The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the Agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck.

“We assure members of the public that the Agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity.”

