Nigerian govt postpones closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under construction as FRSC announces temporary closure.
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under construction as FRSC announces temporary closure.

The federal government has shifted the planned closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for repairs from August 3 to September 2.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Adedamola Kuti, made the announcement in Lagos on Friday.

He explained that due to the busy nature of the highway, the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing had made announcements earlier on the closure, in a bid to reduce stress for commuters on the highway.

Mr Kuti added that because the government and the contractor handling the rehabilitation were sensitive to the plight of road users, they decided to shift the construction to September 2 from August 3 scheduled earlier for commencement of work.

“You may wish to know that the road project is an ongoing one and the contractor’s mode of operation is to create diversion as necessary to enable reconstruction work to be carried out at a specific location.

“This has been done on several occasions along the alignment.

“The intended reconstruction and expansion work of the section between Berger Junction and Kara Bridge is designed to follow the same way.

“This location has high volume of traffic and commercial activities, hence an early release of information to the public to intimate them of the planned work.

“The idea is to divert traffic at this location to enable construction work to be carried out.

“To ensure effective traffic management and show sensitivity to Nigerians, the government and the contractors have now reviewed the work plan.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.