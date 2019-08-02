Unilag dissociates self from admission letters in circulation

University of Lagos (UNILAG). [Photo credit: Students Nigeria]

The University of Lagos (Unilag) has advised members of the public to be cautious about matters concerning placements into it, to avoid falling prey to admission fraudsters.

The advice is contained in the newsletter of the institution obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Friday in Lagos.

According to the university, registration of candidates for screening for placements in various undergraduate programmes in the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session has been scheduled for between August 1 and August 21.

To this effect, the university said it had yet to offer any admission to any candidate.

“It has come to the notice of the university authorities that some unsuspecting members of the public seeking placements into the institution are being defrauded and issued fake admission letters by a fraudulent group of persons.

“The group claims to work in the purported Office of the Registrar, (Academics). This is a scam, as there is no office with such nomenclature in the University of Lagos.

“Those letters did not emanate from the University of Lagos, as it is only the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board that is saddled with the responsibility of issuing admission letters for undergraduate programmes.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to follow due process, be cautious and vigilant, to avoid falling prey to admission fraudsters,” Unilag said.

It added that the institution’s website, www.unilag.edu.ng, and its other official social media platforms were the only authentic online sources of information on its admission.

“Undergraduate admission letters are not issued online by the university on these platforms.

“In addition, the institution’s admission personnel do not meet with prospective students at locations different from the admissions office situated on.the second floor of the Senate House of university,” it added. (NAN)

