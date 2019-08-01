UI confirms death of student

University of Ibadan (UI)
University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

The University of Ibadan in Oyo State has confirmed the death of one of its students, Victor Ajidagba.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Ajidagba, a 400-level student, died on Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered on that the deceased slumped shortly after he wrote a test in the Department of Nursing.

Sources within the university added that Mr Ajidagba died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where he was referred after being initially rushed to the university clinic.

The Director of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the incident.

Mr Oladejo, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said the university was investigating the cause of the death of the student.

He said the family of the deceased had been notified of the unfortunate incident.

“It is true that yesterday, we lost one of our students. A student, Victor Ajidagba in 400-evel Nursing at the faculty of Clinical Sciences slumped.

“He was rushed to the university clinic, but he was later referred to the UCH. The medical team attended to him, they tried their best but we lost him. The cause of death is still unknown. Nobody can say that this is the cause until the autopsy is conducted.

“The university has contacted the family and we sympathised with the family. We prayed to God to give the family the heart to bear the loss.”

