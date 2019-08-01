Police arrest suspected arms dealers with 10,000 live ammunitions

Related News

The police in Oyo State have arrested four suspected illegal arms dealers believed to have been supplying arms and ammunition to armed robbery syndicates around Ibadan, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Sina Olukolu, paraded the suspects on Thursday at the Eleyele Command in Ibadan. He said they were caught with 10,000 live ammunition in their possession.

Mr Olukolu said the suspects were arrested after the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office in Ibadan got a tip-off on their hideout at Oke Bola area of Ibadan.

He said the suspects had been terrorizing members of the public within and outside Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state.

“Sequel to this information, a team of operatives from SARS swung into action and in the process, four of the hoodlums who later identified themselves as Adekunle Abimbola, Abel Kojo, Mukaila Ariyo, and Ade Adebayo were arrested in Ibadan in the said hideout.

“Ten thousand pieces of live catridges, an unregistered Toyota Sienna LE mini bus, and a Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT were also recovered from the hoodlums.”

The police chief said the proactive approach and sustainable community policing strategy in the state had continued to get positive results against criminals in Oyo State.

He, however urged members of the public to be wary of criminals, particularly during the approaching El del Fitri festive period.

“Members of the public should be careful of the place they go, and people should be careful of whom they associate with, and they should know that adequate security of their life and property is guaranteed,” the police boss said.

One of the suspects, Abel Kojo, told journalists that he did not have licence for arms dealing, but his intention was to sell to people who use the arms for hunting.

“I have been doing the business over a year now and my intention was to sell to hunters for hunting. I don’t plan to sell to wrong hands. Using it for negative purpose is differing from my idea.”

Similarly, the police also arrested three suspected members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who allegedly specialize in stealing exotic cars.

“One Ayodeji Joshua was attacked at Eleyele area of Ibadan, gunshots were fired at the victim who was also dispossessed of his Nissan Armanda Jeep and other valuable items. Two of the hoodlums later forced the victim inside the boot of the car and drove him off from the area, while the third suspect escaped with the Bajaj motorcycle that was used for the armed robbery operations.”

“But upon receiving a distress call, the vehicle was pursued by the police patrol team, and in a bid to escape, the robbers on getting to Ring Road area of Ibadan, used the Armanda Jeep to intercepted another Toyota Camry car, attacked the occupants and also dispossessed them of valuable items at gunpoint.”

“The hoodlums abandoned the first Armanda Jeep and escaped with the Toyota Camry car. But the police team continue to pursue them.The hoodlums later had a serious accident at Agodi area of Ibadan due to a hot chase by the police operatives.

“One of the hoodlums who later identified himself as Folorunsho Adekunle was arrested while his other syndicate members managed to escaped. Two robbed vehicles, one locally made pistol, three live cartridges and a cash sum of N11,000 were recovered from the suspects,” the police said.