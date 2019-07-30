189 Osun retirees get N1.13 billion retirement packages

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Tuesday presented N1.13 billion bond certificates to 189 retirees as their retirement packages.

Mr Oyetola, while presenting the bond certificates in Osogbo, the state capital said the sum of N474, 753,13 would be shared among 105 retired local government employees, while N538,696,783 would be shared among 84 retired primary school teachers.

The governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all active and retired workers in the state.

“I want to thank all pensioners in the state for your patience and understanding which most of you have demonstrated from the inception of this administration.

“I want you to develop trust in our government.

“My government will never renege on our campaign promises to all the good people of the state.

“Your welfare is our priority, and we will continue to manage and utilise our meagre resources to the benefits of all workers and retirees,” he said.

The governor also clarified the rumour that the state had received another tranche of Parish Club refund from the federal government.

“The Parish Club fund is not ready. Our government is transparent.

“If it is ready, everybody will know because it will be announced to the public and it will be utilised to the benefit of all.

“We crave for patience on the part of the retirees. My government loves and cares about you.

“Put trust in us and continue to be patient as better days are ahead, and I pray that you all utilise this money well,” the governor said.

Speaking, the Head of Service, Oyegbade Olowogboyega, said the beneficiaries were the eighth batch to collect their retirement bond certificates.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.