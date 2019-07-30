Snake didn’t attack me during plenary – Ondo Speaker

Ondo House of Assembly

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, has refuted a social media report that a snake fell on him while performing legislative duties at plenary on Thursday.

The Speaker, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, described the reports on the snake incident as untrue, misleading and unfortunate.

Mr Oleyelogun said members of the 8th Assembly had sighted a snake within the complex long before the tenure of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, an incident, he said, might have created fear in the minds of the new lawmakers.

He, however, lamented the total neglect of the assembly complex by past administrations.

Mr Oleyelogun said the complex had not been renovated since the construction of the building in 1979 by the regime of late Adekunle Ajasin.

He said the woodwork of the chamber had been infested by termites, causing a lot of damage to the roof and culminating in the shrinking of the ceiling and its eventual collapse.

“This, however, happened before the arrival of all honourable members for sitting; the ceiling did not fall on me as widely reported by newsmen,” he said.

He also faulted the intentions of those he said were misleading the public on the issue, saying the relationship between the legislative and the executive arms of government had remained stronger ever than before.

“Money is budgeted for the renovation almost on a yearly basis over the years by past administrations, but the cash is not released.

“It is only the present administration of Gov. Akeredolu that has shown much concern and assured us that total renovation will soon be done to the complex,” he said.

He commended the governor for his prompt appearance at the assembly complex to ascertain its present condition.

Mr Oleyelogun reassured the people of the state of the commitment of the house to make laws that would advance the state to the next level.

“We shall not waiver in this responsibility,” he said.

(NAN)

