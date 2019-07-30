Police arrest man with 17 bags of Indian hemp

Related News

The police in Ogun State Police have arrested a man, Daniel Elimuya, with 17 sacks of Indian hemp.

The police gave Mr Elimuya’s address as Number 9 General Hospital Street, Iya Naira Area, Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Tuesday that the arrest followed a tip-off to the police at the Ibafo Division that a car was on its way coming from Delta State heading to Lagos.

He said the information revealed further that the said car was loaded with illicit drugs. On the strength of the information, he said the divisional police officer, Abiodun Ayinde, led his anti-robbery team to Lagos-Ibadan expressway to intercept the car.

“At about 6:30 p.m, the team sighted the Ford car with registration number GGE 782 EX and stopped it. On searching the vehicle, 17 sacks of Indian hemp were discovered. The driver, one Daniel Elimuya, was promptly arrested’, he said.

The police spokesperson said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a long-time Indian hemp distributor and that the consignment he was arrested with was meant to be delivered to one “Kofo” in Lagos Island.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect and exhibits to the criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.