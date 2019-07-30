Osoba demands N3 billion from Okunrounmu for alleged libel

Related News

A former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, has threatened to drag a former federal lawmaker, Femi Okunrounmu, to court for referring to him as a traitor and a double-faced military agent.

The leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ogun, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, demanded the payment of N3 billion for the ‘libellous’ statement credited to Mr Okunrounmu.

Mr Osoba accused the former senator of making the statements in two national newspapers (Daily Independent and The Sun).

The counsel to the former governor wrote, “Arising from the foregoing, we have the further instruction of our client to demand from you the following:

“Directing a retraction of the said interviews granted by you and published in the Daily Independent newspaper of Thursday, July 11, 2019 and the Saturday Sun newspaper of July 20, 2019;

“Public apology to our client to be published on the front pages of seven (7) consecutive editions of both newspapers, starting from Monday, 29th July, 2019;

“A sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) as damages for the said libelous publications.

“You are given fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter within which to comply with our client’s simple demands; otherwise, our final instruction is to commence proceedings against you, claiming reliefs in terms of the said demands, plus aggravated and exemplary damages.”

Mr Osoba was Ogun State Governor between 1999 and 2003. He lost his re-election in 2003 to former governor Gbenga Daniel of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The retired journalist recently celebrated his 80th birthday during which his autobiography was also launched.

Mr Osoba took control of the APC machinery in Ogun in the build-up to the 2019 general elections. He had been tussling with Ibikunle Amosun, who was governor of Ogun until May 29.

Although Mr Amosun is now a senator on the APC platform, his loyalists moved to another party to contest state elections in Ogun after Mr Osoba’s faction was recognized by the national leadership of the party.

Mr Osoba’s favoured candidate, Dapo Abiodun, eventually emerged Ogun governor.

More details later…