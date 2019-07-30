Ogun police arrest 40 suspected kidnappers along Lagos-Ibadan highway

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday that it nabbed 40 suspected kidnappers in forests along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this while parading the suspects at Eleweran Police Headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said the command rescued three workers of Lafia Hospital, Apata Ibadan, who were abducted on July 23 along the expressway and four others.

Mr Oyeyemi said the command deployed “high-power security operatives to the scene of the incident with clear mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bring the perpetrators to book.”

“The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers’ hideout was geo-located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest along Lagos-Ibadan Express way.”

He said the Inspector General of Police sent a police helicopter with which the area was properly surveyed. He said having located the hoodlums’ hideout, “the place was smoked through the chopper.”

Read Also:

“We discovered that apart from three persons abducted on the 23rd of July, another four persons were abducted on the 24th but not reported.

“In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been reunited with their families. One suspect who is strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap saga was arrested and he is currently assisting the police in our investigation.

“To further rid the area of criminal activities, a comprehensive intelligence based raid was carried out in all the surrounding forests as well as the vulnerable points in the area where about 40 suspects were arrested with all sort of illicit drugs. They are all being investigated and whoever is culpable amongst them will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.