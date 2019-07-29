Olubadan, High Chiefs meet to resolve crisis

Related News

Twenty-six months after a crisis started, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, and some of his High Chiefs on Monday met to find solutions to the lingering crisis between them.

The meeting which was held at the Popoyemoja palace of the Olubadan was part of efforts aimed at ending the rift within the Olubadan-in-Council which started in 2017.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the chiefs had accused Mr Adetunji of running a one-man-show and disregarding the Olubadan-in-Council.

The chiefs also accused the monarch of appointing Mogajis (family heads) and Baales (village heads) without consulting the council.

The crisis led to the end of the Olubadan-in-Council regular meetings.

The last meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council was held in May 2017.

The meeting has not been able to hold till date, despite the intervention of the Oyo State Government under ex-governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Mr Ajimobi had also, controversially, installed some of the high chiefs as kings in their domains; a move opposed by the Olubadan.

However, in a bid to resolve their differences, some council members on Monday visited the Olubadan at his palace.

It was gathered that the reconciliation team, consisting of Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Osi Olubadan, Rasidi Ladoja and Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade, arrived at the palace at about 12.15 p.m. without crowns and in separate vehicles.

The Olubadan, who was clad in blue Ofi and white crown and half shoes to match received them with open arms amid songs, drum beats and trumpets. He danced and sat on the throne and the high chiefs paid homage.

Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed, the Otun Olubadan, who spoke at the meeting, called on the monarch to summon the meeting of Olubadan-in-Council where the conflicts would be resolved.

Adeola Oloko, Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan confirmed the meeting to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Oloko said the meeting was to find lasting solutions to the crisis.

