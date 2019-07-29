Makinde inaugurates panel to review contracts awarded by predecessor

Seyi Makinde: Oyo State Governor
Seyi Makinde: Oyo State Governor

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated a 10-member committee to review projects and contracts awarded by his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Mr Makinde succeeded Mr Ajimobi as governor on May 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is led by the President of the Nigerian Council of Engineers in Oyo State, Daramola Falade-Fatila.

Other members are Idowu Oyeleke, Seun Adelore, F.O Omokemi, A.T Popoola and M O Adesina, A. A. Olabiyi, S O Ogunjimi, T O Oduniyi and O A Popoola.

Mr Makinde, who spoke during the inauguration urged the committee to painstakingly carry out the assignment without sentiment.

He described the committee’s chairman as a professional, adding that he was carefully chosen to avoid reading of political imputation into the issue of contracts and projects review.

Mr Makinde said that the assignment did not have specific period of coverage, but advised the committee to limit it to between 2017 and 2019.

He said the committee had four weeks to complete the assignment, although members could notify him if the period was not enough.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration, Mr Falade-Fatila promised to carry out the assignment without bias.

Earlier in the month, Mr Makinde inaugurated a seven-member committee to prbe the accounts of the 33 local government areas and the 35 local development areas from January 2018 to May 2019.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

He took the action three days after he threatened to expose the Ajimobi administration.

In June, Mr Makinde said he met N150 billion when he took over from his predecessor.

The governor made this declaration while featuring at a media chart to mark thirty (30) days of his government in Ibadan, the state capital. He, however, insisted to probe Mr Ajimobi if he fails to disturb his government.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.