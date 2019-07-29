YABATECH lecturers withdraw service from part-time programmes

Yaba-College-of-Technology-Yabatech
Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), on Monday withdrew its services from all the part-time programmes in the college.

Nureni Yekini, Chairman of the union, made the ASUP’s decision known to journalists at the end of the union’s congress in Lagos.

Mr Yekinni said that the decision followed the shortfall in the payment of wages and allowances to ASUP members.

He said that all services had been suspended until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress reached the decision following various complaints from members over a shortfall in payment of wages and allowances by the management of the college.

According to him, today, members declared that they will withdraw their services from the part-time programmes until further notice.

“We have been trying to resolve it internally, but as at today, all academic staff in Yaba College of Technology have withdrawn their services from the part-time until those issues are addressed.

“We have been on it for long. On July 5, we discovered this amputated wages and we wrote the management immediately, but till today, the management has not responded to our letter,’’ he said.

(NAN)

