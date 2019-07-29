Four children injured in Lagos building collapse

Related News

A part of a two-storey building collapsed at the Bariga area of Lagos Sunday night injuring four children, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The incident occurred at about 9.30 p.m.

Kehinde Adebayo, the LASEMA public relations officer, said the children, who were rescued from the rubble, were rushed to the nearby General Hospital.

“It was discovered that the two-storey building partially collapsed injuring four children, two girls( twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy with a bruise),” said Mr Adebayo.

He said the landlord sustained minor injuries while other occupants of the building had been evacuated by the emergency responders.

Mr Adebayo said emergency responders are on the ground to cordon off the building.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA, while speaking about the incident, said the owner of the building should ensure a holistic assessment is carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu had earlier emphasized the need for builders to avoid using substandard material to prevent further collapse of buildings in the state.

Bariga building collapse

He also raised the need for thorough checks of existing buildings to prevent further accidents.

The incident happened barely one month after a building collapsed at Mafoluku, Oshodi, that injured seven people.

In March, another building collapsed at Mercy Street, Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 40 others.