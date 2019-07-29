Related News

Adeyeye Olorunfemi, a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who was rusticated for four semesters in 2016, has been unable to access the school’s online portal for registration months after the school reinstated him.

Mr Adeyeye, a student of the department of building, alongside some student union leaders, was suspended for participating in a students’ protest on April 6 and 8, 2016.

Those protests led to the school being shut and the indefinite suspension of the students’ union body.

Mr Adeyeye was also accused of criticising the leadership of the institution on their inability to manage situations as “democrats” in an article titled: ‘The Senate of the University of Lagos; a Conglomeration of Academic Ignorami’, which he published on social media platforms.

This paper reported his reinstatement and the invitation to face another disciplinary panel in September 2018.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adeyeye honoured the invitation in the company of lawyers but after a clarification session, the panel agreed that he was ‘wrongly’ invited and he could proceed with course registration.

Also, on March 14, 2019, a letter of complaint on the deactivation of his student portal despite re-admission was sent to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Director of Academic Affairs and Centre for Information Technology and Systems (C.I.T.S).

Some letters of appeal sent to authorities to seek intervention and reviews were obtained by this paper.

Meanwhile, in a press statement sent to this paper, Mr Adeyeye protested the delay and begged the authorities to do the needful.

“It is glaring from the above that all activities have been peaceful and would continue to be. But it is utterly inhumane to beat a child and then prevent the child from crying out.

“Till this moment, my student portal remains under lock and key and there has not been any hope towards activating it from those in charge due to reasons unknown to both me and members of the Public who have been following the whole saga,” the aggrieved student wrote.

The student, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, stated that the school is unduly wasting his time as he should have graduated.

However, the Division of Students Affairs of the school responsible hearing such complaints denied the knowledge of Mr Adeyeye’s case.

The Dean of the division, Ademola Adeleke, a professor, in an interview on Sunday afternoon, told this paper that he is not aware of the complaints.

“When a student is suspended, it means that he has not appeared before the disciplinary board. He is automatically on suspension. If he now appears, his case will go on. If they find him to have breached the school’s regulations, they will recommend a sanction (whether expulsion or rustication)”

“Afterwards he can then be readmitted. Until he applies for readmission, his portal cannot be opened.”

When confronted with the fact that the readmission letter of Mr. Adeyeye has been received, he said: “I am not aware of his case (a lot of people come in to my office). Tell the boy to come to the division on a week day and show me his documentation.”

Reacting to Mr Ademola’s claims, Mr Adeyeye told our correspondent that the management is putting up a defence as an excuse to further victimise him.

He noted that he had visited the division on several occasions. He provided copies of letters submitted to the dean’s office.