Brave Ogun security officer shot by robbers dies one month after

Related News

An official of So-Safe Corps, a security arm of the Ogun State Government, Kehinde Aigbe, has died 35 days after he was shot by armed robbers at Oke-Lantoro area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Aigbe died on Saturday, a few hours after he was discharged from hospital, the spokesperson of the corps, Moruf Yusuf, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He said Mr Aigbe died at about 3.30 p.m.

The operation team of So-Safe Corps had been deployed to the scene of a robbery where the bandits shot the officer in the stomach.

The armed robbers immediately fled the scene, while Mr Aigbe was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta. Some days later, he was transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, because of the critical condition.

The officer was on admittance at the hospital for weeks until he was discharged on Saturday. Ironically, he passed on a few hours after he returned home. Sources said the gunshot affected his spinal cord.

The Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, when contacted over the sad development, could not hold back tears. He lamented the loss of the 48-year-old gallant officer.